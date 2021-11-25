12,000 runners ready to take part in 126th annual YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot

The 8k race begins at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving, and runners will head down Delaware Avenue from North Buffalo to downtown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of people are lacing up their sneakers for an annual Thanksgiving morning tradition in the Queen City.

The 126th annual YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot begins at 9 a.m. on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo. Runners will head just under five miles south on Delaware and over to the finish line near the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The Buffalo race is the oldest consecutively run foot race in all of North America.

In 2020, the race featured just 125 in-person runners due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Others took part in a virtual option.

This year, 12,000 people are registered to take part. Typically, race organizers cap registration at 14,000, but they cut back the number of participants to allow for more social distancing both during the race and at post-race festivities. Masks are not required during the race but must be worn during indoor, post-race events. Those events are only open to race participants. ID and race entry info must be provided to gain entry.

This year's race also features a virtual option where participants can register and run an 8k on their own any time between Thursday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 28.

The Turkey Trot is YMCA Buffalo Niagara's largest annual fundraiser. It typically raises $300,000 for various programs in Western New York, such as summer camp, child care, the healthy meals program, swim lessons, and membership assistance for those who can't afford it. All of the money raised stays locally.