NY boosts medical marijuana access as legal pot market looms

As of late last month, clinicians can greenlight medicinal pot for any condition they think it would help, not just for a limited list of ailments.

NEW YORK — New York's much-anticipated legal pot shops could be a year away from opening. But the state is making medical marijuana much more available now.

