New Medical Cannabis Program goes into effect across the state

This expands the eligibility criteria for patients who can benefit from medical cannabis and makes it easier for them to be certified by a medical practitioner.

NEW YORK — A new Medical Cannabis Program certification and registration system went into effect on Monday across the state.

This expands the eligibility criteria for patients who can benefit from medical cannabis and makes it easier for them to be certified by a medical practitioner.

Last year's marijuana regulation and taxation act ensured that this new system will be run by the office of cannabis management instead of the health department.

“It is terrific to see the Medical Cannabis Program expand so vastly with the launch of the new certification and registration program and the ability of practitioners to determine qualifying conditions as included in the MRTA,” said Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright.

“The new cannabis industry is taking shape as we continue to implement the MRTA and provide greater access for New Yorkers to a medicine that we’re learning more about every day. We’re continuing to move forward swiftly and today’s system launch follows our achievements that already include adding whole flower medical product sales, permanently waiving $50 patient fees, and advancing home cultivation regulations, among others.”

The program was first proposed back in October.

Patients who are certified through the new certification and registration system will be issued a new certification from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management after the current one expires.