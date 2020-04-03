ALBANY, N.Y. — A change could be coming soon to New York State's seat belt law.

The Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would require everyone to buckle up in the backseat, no matter their age. Right now, you don't have to buckle up in the backseat if you're 16-years-old or older.

The bill was proposed by Sen. David Carlucci (D-38th District) last year.

The assembly already passed the bill, so this would go to Governor Andrew Cuomo next for his signature or veto.

The lawmakers behind it talked about the bill at the capitol last month, alongside AAA, which says you're eight times more likely to be hurt or killed if you're not buckled up

"And what's worse, is that if you're not wearing a seat belt in the back seat, even if the driver in the front seat is wearing a seat belt, your body is a projectile that could kill the occupant in front of you," said Carlucci.

You can read the proposed legislation here.

