ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State lawmakers are taking another shot at a law that would require anyone to wear seat belts in the backseat of a vehicle, no matter their age.

The bill was proposed by Sen. David Carlucci (D-38th District) in 2019. It passed in the Senate, but died in the Assembly without much explanation.

Right now, you don't have to buckle up in the backseat if you're 16-years-old or older.

The lawmakers behind it talked about it at the Capitol Tuesday, alongside AAA, which says you're eight times more likely to be hurt or killed if you're not buckled up

"And what's worse, is that if you're not wearing a seat belt in the back seat, even if the driver in the front seat is wearing a seat belt, your body is a projectile that could kill the occupant in front of you, " said Sen. Carlucci.

The bill is out of the Senate Transportation Committee now, so it should get a vote soon, though we don't know if it will get an Assembly vote this year.

You can read the proposed legislation here: https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/s4336

