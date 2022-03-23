Investors to buy St. Ann's Church and begin $22.5 million renovation

Plans call for a $22.5 million renovation of the church and its adjoining properties, with the work done in phases during the next few years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The former St. Ann’s Church campus on the East Side might soon be anchored by a community center and health care facility.

A local investment group operating under a non-disclosure agreement has put the property at 651 Broadway under contract with the deal expected to close within the next 60 days, according to broker Gary DeCarlo from CRE Global LLC, who helped put the deal together. Final negotiations with the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo are underway. The church has been closed for five years.

Plans call for a $22.5 million renovation of the church and its adjoining properties, with the work done in phases during the next few years, said DeCarlo and broker Andrea Brozyna, who also worked on the deal.