New York Attorney General suing CVS Health Corporation

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office says the company hurt hospitals and clinics by requiring them to use a CVS owned company.

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing CVS Health Corporation.

Her office says CVS violated antitrust laws and hurt hospitals and clinics by requiring them to use a CVS owned company to process federal subsidies on prescriptions filled at their pharmacies.

That allegedly benefited CVS and caused those institutions to spend millions in additional costs.

“While safety net health care providers are tackling public health crises and helping underserved communities, CVS is robbing them out of millions of desperately needed funds that could improve patient care,” said Attorney General James.

“CVS’s actions are a clear example of a large corporation using its clout and power to take advantage of institutions and vulnerable New Yorkers, but my office will not allow it. We are taking action to stop CVS’s harmful practices and recoup critical funds to improve health care for our communities. When powerful corporations undermine the health and wellbeing of vulnerable communities in New York, they can expect to hear from my office.”