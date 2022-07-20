Harris Jewelry steals more than $34M from veterans, service members

Harris Jewelry defrauded more than 46,000 U.S. service members.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — More than $34 million were recovered from defrauded veterans and active service members.

State Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement Wednesday, alongside the Federal Trade Commission.

The investigation led to a national company, Harris Jewelry, illegally deceived more than 46,000 service members.

The state attorney general said the company lured veterans into their financing program with false claims and tricked them into taking on high-interest loans on overpriced, low-quality jewelry.