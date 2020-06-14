New York attorney general seeks input on interactions between police, protesters

That hearing with Letitia James will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and New York State officials want people to share their stories by 5 p.m. Monday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's attorney general is holding a public hearing this week on interactions between police and the public during the recent protests, and the state wants to hear from you.

That hearing with Letitia James will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and New York State officials want people who have testimony to share to head to this link by 5 p.m. Monday.

You can send in a file or sign up to give testimony at Wednesday's hearing.

If you want to submit a non-public complaints relevant to the attorney general’s investigation, you can do so at this link.