Niagara Square protesters ask for Deyanna Davis' release

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protesters with a group called Black Love Resists in the Rust say they will be continually be occupying Niagara Square until a fellow protester, Deyanna Davis, is released from the Erie County Holding Center.

Protesters were in Niagara Square on Friday night, attempting to call attention to her story.

"Davis is being held in Erie County Holding Center when she should be at home healing. Residents will occupy Niagara Square until Davis is released," Black Love Resists in the Rust said in a statement.

Davis was shot and arrested during a protest against police brutality centering around the viral police beating of Buffalo's own Quentin Suttles.

"She loves her kids. Her kids are her world. She would never do anything to jeopardize her kids. So her running over police? She's not going to do it," said Davis' sister, Javonti Chaney.

New York State Police said that Davis, 30, was driving the vehicle that allegedly struck and injured three law enforcement officers on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

Davis has been charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.