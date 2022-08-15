New security measures in place at Chautauqua Institution

Witnesses who spoke with 2 On Your Side on Friday following the attack, raised concerns with what they described as less security present than one might expect.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — In the wake of the knife attack on Salmon Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution last Friday the facility has implemented some new security measures.

Rushdie's agent reports that he is off a ventilator and talking and that while the injuries he sustained are serious, Rushdie is "headed in the right direction."

The suspect in the attack was identified by police as Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey. He was arraigned over the weekend and remains held without bail on charges of assault and attempted murder.

Witnesses who spoke with 2 On Your Side on Friday following the attack, raised concerns with what they described as less security present than one might expect, given the death threats that have followed Rushdie for more than 30 years since the publication of his book, The Satanic Verses.

"Maybe there was more than I saw but it was not apparent. This man was able to get on the stage and get to Rushdie with no interference," said David Johnson of Pittsburgh, PA who was in the amphitheater where the attack occurred.

"Nobody is second guessing our plans more than us and the people we have been working with, and it's a natural thing to do," said Emily F Morris, Ph.D. who is Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer for the Chautauqua Institute. "When something goes wrong you ask the question, 'could I have prevented that?"

Among the measures taken by the cultural center which went into effect on Monday, and which are listed on its website:



Gate Passes (Including Sundays)

Effective immediately, all gate passes and tickets will require identification. Passes such as free Sunday passes and will call purposes passes that have historically been issued anonymously will now be issued as Grounds Access Passes, requiring patrons to provide a photo ID at the Ticket Office. Existing gate passes will be honored as is.

No Bags Policy

The Institution will enforce a “no bag” only policy in the Amphitheater and all indoor performance venues (such as Bratton Theater, Norton Hall, Elizabeth S. Lenna Hall, Fletcher Music Hall, and Hall of Christ). Bring only small clutches, wristlets, or fanny packs no bigger than 4.5”x 6.5.”

Building Contractors

All building contractors must present identification matching with an authorized contractor name for Grounds access. Contractors may enter through any Chautauqua gate.

"As you would imagine we, in consultation with our advisors in law enforcement, asked questions about is there more we should be doing," said Morris.

On Monday there was also a noticeable police presence on the grounds, including a Sheriff's Deputy with a K-9, sniffing the bushes outside of an auditorium where a member of the January 6th Committee was speaking.

In addition, there may be more covert security measures being taken, however, Morris declined to be specific as to what they may be.

"I think modern security is a multi-dimensional enterprise," said Morris. "We often think of a physical presence, and certainly that's part of the process, but I think there are lots of ways to enhance security and we will be looking at all of those ways with our advisors and with law enforcement."

Morris also stressed that the entire Chautauqua community is keeping Rushdie and his family in their thoughts and prayers and asking others to do so as well.