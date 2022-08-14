24-year-old accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault

Rushdie is no longer on a ventilator and is talking at a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania. He has serious injuries and is likely going to lose an eye.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Hadi Matar, 24, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault Saturday afternoon.

New York State Police say Matar stabbed Salman Rushdie, 75, right after he took the stage at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday.

Staff and people sitting in the audience rushed in to help. Among them were medical professionals.

"Oh for him, it was very important because he was losing a lot of blood very quickly," said Dr. Martin Haskell, who was in the audience.

The author was flown to a trauma center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

We are now learning he's been taken off a ventilator and is talking and joking around. But he has damage to his liver, to the nerves in one of his arms and he's likely to lose an eye.

In the 1980s, Rushdie published 'The Satanic Verses,' a book the Iranian government did not agree with. They put a hit on him for more than $3 million.

Rushdie has had six attempts on his life ever since and according to reports -- some are celebrating in Iran.

Those investigating the attack have not mentioned a motive, but an NBC source says Matar's social media accounts showed sympathy for the Iranian regime.

At Matar's arraignment, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt told the judge Matar pre-planned the attack, getting an advance pass to the event and showing a fake ID.

As of Saturday night, performances were back on at the Chautauqua Institution.

The venue's website says no bags will be allowed inside for the rest of the season.

"We're going to change some procedures as we evaluate what happened here. What we might have done differently," said Emily Morris, vice president of the Chautauqua Institution.

President Joe Biden released this statement on Saturday afternoon:

"Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to Rushdie and subdue the attacker.

"Salman Rushdie—with his insight into humanity, with his unmatched sense for story, with his refusal to be intimidated or silenced—stands for essential, universal ideals. Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are the building blocks of any free and open society. And today, we reaffirm our commitment to those deeply American values in solidarity with Rushdie and all those who stand for freedom of expression."

The NYS Troopers Office, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are investigating.