Kids Escaping Drugs makes changes during pandemic

West Seneca's Renaissance Campus remains free of COVID-19.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Kids Escaping Drugs Renaissance Campus has taken precautions allowing it to remain COVID-free. While some of the restrictions are being lifted, there are still a lot of things being done to keep everyone safe.

"We will allow visitation on our campus, but there's temperature checks, there's masks involved, there's distancing involved," said KED's Jodie Altman. "We've allowed kids to go home on passes for short periods of time."

Jodie Altman says those restrictions are necessary to keep COVID-19 off the campus. They even asked the kids about what they think about the new rules.

"People judge kids that use drugs or drink, and our kids are extremely intelligent, and they're extremely resilient, and they're extremely creative, and so, they were a part of that process and continue to be a part of our process of how do we manage recovery in the world of COVID," Altman said.

Art therapy used to help kids, teens at Kids Escaping Drugs Art therapy helps with substance abuse treatment. WEST SENECA, N.Y. - Art therapy is helping the kids and teenagers at the Kids Escaping Drugs Renaissance Campus. Art therapists say it helps with communication, coping, and self-expression. "A lot of things that the patients have gone through, especially trauma, there's not necessarily words for, or words are not enough," Lynette Gawron said.

Altman says KED has plenty of beds open right now, and encourages families who need help to ask for it. She says don't try to figure it out on your own.

"I don't think we know exactly what these kids have faced, and until we get them in front of people that can assess that, whether that be in their schools or whether that be here," Altman said. "I don't think we're gonna know the full effect of the trauma that COVID has produced, but I can tell you that I can guarantee you that it's not going to be a good outcome."