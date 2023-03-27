New inclusive playground at Como Lake Park

This is the first of five new inclusive playgrounds currently in the works in Erie County.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Western New York continues installing new inclusive playgrounds for kids of all abilities to play together. The latest one can be found at Como Lake Park in Lancaster.

The goal of new playgrounds is to create an accessible space for kids with or without disabilities and also allow room for parents or caregivers to join them.

According to Erie County Parks Comissioner Troy Schinzel, the accessibility improvements begin the minute you park the car. He says "I think as much as we want to focus on the equipment in the playground and the beautiful poured and play surface, one of the things we really wanted to focus on was accessibility. The playground that was here before had no parking lot to it. We've got a paved parking lot, and we've got a concrete walkway to it. So getting people here to the playground was a focal point of the construction."

The new playground includes a We-Go-Round Spinner, designed for children using wheelchairs. The Cozy Dome, a climber with round openings for hand and for placement for climbing. And a Rollerslide that gives a new experience while children slide, and is wide enough for children to slide down together.

