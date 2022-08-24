New concept from longtime restaurant operators to replace Loughran's

Led by Kenmore-Tonawanda natives Joe Freer and Greg Wakeham, Grezi will open at 4543 Main St., purchased in a $750,000 deal in June.

SNYDER, N.Y. — A new restaurant concept is coming to Snyder this December, when a group of restaurant owners from Florida hope to develop the same neighborhood feel long enjoyed at the former Loughran’s Bar and Restaurant.

Led by Kenmore-Tonawanda natives Joe Freer and Greg Wakeham, Grezi will open at 4543 Main St., purchased in a $750,000 deal in June from 43-year owner Thomas Loughran.

Wakeham and Freer, whose sister Ann Freer-Caroll operates Chez Ann salon down the street, have spent their careers in the hospitality industry, starting in Atlanta then expanding to the Florida Panhandle. The duo are partners in Last Call Restaurant Group, which operates the Shades Bar & Grill, Pescado Seafood Grill & Rooftop Bar and Shaka Sushi & Cocktail Bar, all in Rosemary Beach and Inlet Beach.