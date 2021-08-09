NCSO announces Pawsitive for Heroes program at the correctional facility

Incarcerated individuals will be able to train canines that will go to veterans who are in need of a service dog.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced its Pawsitive for Heroes Monday.

It's a program that has been in the works since 2018.

The program, in partnership with WNY Heroes and Niagara County SPCA, will have incarcerated individuals training canines that will be used for veterans who are in need of a service dog.

A canine is selected by a WNY Heroes’ trainer and then housed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility. There, they are paired up with incarcerated individuals who will complete a rigorous training program with their partners.

After completing their program, the dogs will continue on their journey to serve with a Western New York veteran.

“Having this type of program in the Niagara County Correctional Facility is an outstanding opportunity for our veterans, incarcerated individuals, and the canines selected. The skills that are being learned throughout this process will enable those incarcerated individuals to apply what they have learned upon their release. This is a win-win for all of the organizations who will benefit from this program,” Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.

The first three dogs to enter the Pawsitive for Heroes program are Hemi and Daffodil, two pitbull-type breeds that were available for adoption through the Niagara County SPCA.

This program has afforded Hemi and Daffodil an opportunity to serve those in need. The facility also received a dog from WNY Heroes to train, who answers to Bandit.