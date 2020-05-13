BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another flyover to thank essential workers will be hitting the skies Saturday, this time courtesy of the National Warplane Museum.
The museum is calling the flyover 'Operation Thanks From Above'. On Tuesday night it released a map of the planned route, which will cover an extensive part of the state through two separate flights. The morning flight, which will start in Genesseo, will cover areas in Western New York, including Fredonia, Buffalo,and Batavia. The first flight will stretch as far as Rochester.
The afternoon flight will also start in Genesseo before heading east toward Syracuse and Oswego. You can see the full map of the flyover routes below.
The flyover will use historic aircraft, instead of modern planes like the event on Tuesday.
You can learn more about the event by going to the museum's Facebook page.
RELATED: Military flyover salutes, inspires WNY frontline workers
RELATED: Here's what it looked like in the cockpit of the Blue Angels NYC flyover