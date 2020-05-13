BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another flyover to thank essential workers will be hitting the skies Saturday, this time courtesy of the National Warplane Museum.

The museum is calling the flyover 'Operation Thanks From Above'. On Tuesday night it released a map of the planned route, which will cover an extensive part of the state through two separate flights. The morning flight, which will start in Genesseo, will cover areas in Western New York, including Fredonia, Buffalo,and Batavia. The first flight will stretch as far as Rochester.

The afternoon flight will also start in Genesseo before heading east toward Syracuse and Oswego. You can see the full map of the flyover routes below.

National Warplane Museum - Geneseo Airshow Since releasing the map last night, we can't thank you all enough fo... r your support, shares and for joining in on the excitement! We want to mention that given the reality of aircraft, fuel, crews, coordination and all of the details that go into a mission like this, unfortunately, we are not able to fly over everyone who deserves our recognition.

The flyover will use historic aircraft, instead of modern planes like the event on Tuesday.

You can learn more about the event by going to the museum's Facebook page.

