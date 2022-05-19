National Grid warning customers about potential scams

National Grid customers are being told to be vigilant in the wake of scam calls and emails across New York state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As utility billing and payment scams continue to pop-up across New York, National Grid is once again reminding its customers to be vigilant.

In the most recent scam, people claiming to be from National Grid either call or email customers demanding immediate payment for past due balances on their utility bills. According to National Grid, some customers were even promised savings on their next bill.

"Though these scams are not new, the imposters have taken additional steps to convince customers they work for National Grid. Customers contacted in the latest scam report that the caller will provide a name, office location from where they are calling, and an identification number," officials from National Grid said in a press release.

National Grid says the scammers also use "spoofing" to imitate its caller ID and phone number. The scammers also threaten to terminate service if the customer does not pay. According to National Grid, the sammers demand payment either by bank or credit card information or by a prepaid debit card. After purchasing a prepaid card, customers are directed to call a toll-free number that replicates National Grid's recorded messaging, mimicking the company's automated operator.

National Grid also notes that in some cases, the scammers have asked for social security numbers and National Grid account numbers.

National Grid issued a statement, which reads in part:

"National Grid reminds customers that while it does contact customers with past due balances by phone to offer payment options, it never demands direct payment through the use of a prepaid debit card and never accepts payment through these cards. National Grid also never demands payment with the threat of immediate disconnection."



Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of one of these scams is told to contact their local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.

National Grid is also reminding New Yorkers about the red flags to be aware of and offers the following tips:

Be vigilant. If you are up to date on your payments, the call is likely a scam.

Protect yourself. Verify you are speaking with a National Grid representative by asking the caller to provide the last five digits of your National Grid account number. Hang up if the caller doesn't know your account number.

Do not take the bait. Never offer up your personal information.

Scammers also may contact you by email. Be wary of clicking links in emails because they may bring you to a malicious website.

National Grid may occasionally ask for payment to be made over the phone; however, the method of which you pay will be entirely up to you.

Do not fall for scare tactics and threats. National Grid will never demand immediate payment by wire transfer, Green Dot Money-Pak or any other prepaid card service.

Do not cave to pressure. Never give out your personal or financial information to someone who you cannot identify.

Every National Grid employee carries a photo ID badge, and contractors working for the company are also required to carry ID. Do not let someone into your house if they do not show you proper identification.

For more information about how to protect yourself from scams, click here.