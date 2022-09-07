National Civil Rights Museum president: We must 'move forward together'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The president of the National Civil Rights Museum visited Buffalo on Saturday.
Russell Wigginton spoke at the Buffalo Museum of Science about human rights and social justice. In the wake of the Tops mass shooting, he hopes such dialogues will aid in the community's healing and rebuilding efforts.
"But I would argue that this is the time for us to come to terms with the history of this country, and how we all got here and how we are all going to move forward together," Wigginton said.
Wigginton used the historic milestones of the American civil rights movement to put the current pursuit of social justice into context.