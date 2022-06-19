Buffalo Museum of Science celebrating Community Health Day Monday

Schools will be closed to observe the Juneteenth holiday, so Buffalo Museum of Science said it's giving local families the opportunity to explore the museum.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Museum of Science is hosting its annual free admission day in celebration of Community Health Day on June 20.

Schools will be closed to observe the Juneteenth holiday, so Buffalo Museum of Science said it's giving local families the opportunity to explore the museum’s interactive exhibits and galleries.

In addition to free admission, Community Health Day offers a number of health and wellness-focused activities for visitors of all ages from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 2:00 p.m., there the Buffalo Museum of Science said there will be a special screening in the museum auditorium of the documentary "Echoes of Rebirth" followed by comments and questions with the Juneteenth Festival and the film's producer.

"Echoes of Rebirth is a story that reveals the lost African identity spanning from the era of riches and wealth to contemporary times of deprivation amid plenty, which is found in the deepest valleys of the land. This documentary film narrates the era of the slave trade as a precursor to the present predicament of the Africans in the 21st century and the concept of globalization and its strings on their collective wellbeing. The story reports on the period of migration preceding the artificial borders dividing a people with a common heritage. This documentary film not only talks about the era of slavery but brings out the beauty of African people and the rise of the black race now to make Africa a priority," Buffalo Museum of Science said.

The Buffalo Museum of Science said Community Health Day guests are also invited to bring nonperishable food items to contribute to the Museum’s Teen STEM Initiative’s Food & Family Care Drive which will be donated to area organizations to support families of the East Buffalo community while the neighborhood’s local grocery store remains closed.