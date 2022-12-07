More than 1,000 caregivers go on strike

The nurses are asking for higher wages.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over 1,000 Western New York nurses from nine different for-profit centers went on strike one-day this week and they're asking for better wages.

The strike took place Tuesday. Some of the locations of the strike include Autumn View Health Care Facility, Seneca Health Care Center, Elderwood at Lockport, and North Gate Health Care Facility.

The strike took place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m with a press conference that happened at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The nurses are asking for a $15 minimum wage for service workers, higher starting rates and standardize pay based on experience.

The caregivers say wage improvements are within all four ownership groups that cover all nine facilities. They say the improvements are necessary to keep experienced workers to care for residents, but to also bring in new workers who understand the the challenge of understaff centers.