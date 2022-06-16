Amherst Starbucks store votes to form union

The East Robinson Road store is the ninth Western New York location to join the union, and one of dozens around the country.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Another Western New York Starbucks is joining the push for unionization.

Starbucks Workers United announced Thursday that workers at the East Robinson Road store, off Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, voted 7-4 to form a union.

They're the ninth Western New York store to join the union, and one of dozens around the country.

Back in May, workers at the East Robinson Road location went on a one-day strike. The striking workers said they had faced union-busting tactics for months.

"It was not only important for me that my co-workers didn't have to work in those conditions, but it's also important that Saturday is such a big day in business for Starbucks," Victoria Conklin, a shift supervisor at the Amherst location, told 2 On Your Side last month.

THATS MY STORE! IM A UNION BARISTA! https://t.co/tKefJ39gJk — victoria conklin (@ConklinVictoria) June 16, 2022