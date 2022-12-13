More Electric Vehicle charging stations are coming to Western New York

A dozen new electric vehicle fast charges will be installed between the Hudson Valley and Lake Erie.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a dozen new electric vehicle fast charges will be installed between the Hudson Valley and Lake Erie.

The high-speed charging sites include Jamestown, Salamanca and Bath. But soon electric vehicle fast charges will also be installed in Olean, Friendship, Castle Creek and Hancock.

"These new charging stations are sited along the most traveled corridor in the southern region, which will be pivotal towards encouraging drivers in the Southern Tier and Western New York to make the transition to greener vehicles," said Governor Hochul.

The installation is part of New York's EVolve NY program, which plans to eliminate "fast charging deserts" and encourage the development of the fast charging infrastructure.

The City of Jamestown recently installed two fast charger sites at West 2nd Street and North Main Street and another two at East 4th Street and Prendergast Avenue.

City mayor Eddie Sundquist says, "the fast chargers in our downtown area draw in visitors to Jamestown and give them an opportunity to see all that our city has to offer."

More EVolve NY ports are expected to be added and constructed in the spring, running through rural areas near I-86 and Route 17.