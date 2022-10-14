Wegmans on Alberta Drive adding 2 electric vehicle charging stations

Wegmans said their Alberta Drive location in Amherst will soon have 2 electric vehicle charging stations. They are level three chargers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Add one Wegmans location to the list of places you can charge your electric car.

Wegmans said Friday that their Alberta Drive location in Amherst will soon have two electric vehicle charging stations. They say they are owned and operated by a company called Volta.

They are level three chargers, and the two stations should be up and operational by next month.

Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York State is moving forward with its goal of requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.

This will apply to new light-duty vehicles — all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in the state — and it is being phased-in. It starts with 35 percent of sales for the model year 2026, 68 percent of sales by 2030, then 100 percent of sales of new vehicles have to be zero emission vehicles by 2035.