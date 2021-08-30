Moog makes Forbes' list of top best employers in N.Y.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — An Erie County-based business made Forbes' list of the top 10 employers in New York state.
The business-focused media company recently released its third annual list of best U.S. employers by state, and New York’s top employing industries appear to run the gamut. Six of the top 10 employers are in the drugs and biotechnology; IT, internet, software and services industry; or retail and wholesale industries.
Elma-based Moog ranked No. 6.
Click here to read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.