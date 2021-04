Moog has 3,900 employees at its campus in Elma and factory in Wheatfield. Measured by revenue, it is the second-largest public company in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Moog Inc. is in nothing short of a global competition for key talent.

The Elma-based contractor has more than 500 openings globally for its various high-tech business segments, which span everything from aerospace to defense to medical and others.

Leaders say the company is a top-of-the-scale employer. They want job seekers to see that, too.