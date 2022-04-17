More help arriving Monday in effort to save The Sullivans

A large, international marine salvage company and a Navy architect will join the rescue team on Monday, both in consulting roles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The operation to save The Sullivans is still underway.

Meanwhile, the whole country is watching and waiting to see if the ship that made national headlines can be saved.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was on Talk of the Town on Sunday afternoon and shared little bit more about the ship efforts.

"Literally thousands of people have gone down in the last four days to see the ship," he said in his weekly radio appearance. "We're recommending and reminding people to follow the safety precautions. Don't try to get around, over, or through the protective fencing for your own safety, and the safety of people working to repair the ship."