Allied Universal, which provides security services to Tops, has provided some guards with bulletproof vests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Western New York marks six months since the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, some security guards for the supermarket chain are speaking out about safety concerns at work.

"My name ain't Clark Kent," said one security guard, who asked not to have his face shown on television.

Another added, "I've experienced fear" of just going to work.

2 On Your Side spoke to more than a dozen security guards from multiple Tops stores throughout Western New York. They all said, even in the weeks right after the mass shooting, they felt their safety was not a priority from Allied Universal, the company that provides security services to Tops.

"We haven't received a phone call, a text message, or any such thing," one guard said.

They said they long requested bulletproof vests and other safety improvements.

"Not so much refused," one guard said. "I was just, it was pushed to the side and deflected and another conversation was started when I asked."

Another guard said he requested a bulletproof vest when he first started with the company 14 years ago. He said he was told they were too expensive.

After 2 On Your Side first reached out to Allied Universal months ago, the guards got word that some bulletproof vests were on the way.

In a statement, Allied said it was "procuring vests for (some non-armed) security professionals who provide service at Tops Markets", though security needs vary depending on the specific store.

Allied said safety is its top priority, and it was listening to the safety concerns of its workers in light of the mass shooting.

"With mass shooting incidents on the rise, I have assembled a working group that includes the best minds from across our global business to focus on bringing our security solutions to clients to prevent mass shooters, because it is such a threat to our teammates, as well as the people we love in the communities we serve," a spokesperson said.

In response to specific questions for this story, Allied Universal said while there have been safety enhancements, it could not provide specifics due to "the sensitive nature of security strategies."

In a statement, Tops referred security questions to Allied Universal, saying it does not dictate what guards wear since the security company is the actual employer.

"Since the tragedy of May 14th, additional security measures have been put in place, but that information is proprietary," the Tops statement added.

Several of the guards who spoke with 2 On Your Side said they were thankful for the bulletproof vests provided by Allied Universal, though they did have concerns about quality and quantity.

Jeff Rinaldo, a former Buffalo Police captain who now owns a private security firm, said the most common bulletproof vests won't stop rounds from a rifle, but they can serve a role in overall protection.

"If there's situations where security officers are working where there is a higher propensity for the chance of violence or possible harm situation, then if that's something that makes them comfortable, then that's something that they should talk to their employer regarding," Rinaldo said.

The guards want a bigger conversation about how to stay safe, especially those who are not former law enforcement and are usually armed.

"I'm a human being," a guard said. "I'm a father. I'm a brother. I'm a son. I'm just trying to get home, you know, to see my family, man, and live, man. That's all."

Full statement from Allied Universal:

We were and still are absolutely devastated. We continue to grieve the victims of the tragic shooting that took place at the Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo on May 14, including the heroic Aaron Salter, Jr – an Allied Universal Security Professional.

At Allied Universal, safety is our top priority – the safety of our teammates, as well as the safety of the communities we serve. We have provided security services for Tops Markets for over 25 years. After the incident, we listened to the safety concerns of our team, and we worked with Tops Market to enhance the services we provide. We have added armed security professionals at Tops. Many of our armed guards have bullet-proof vests, and we are in the process of procuring vests for other security professionals who provide service at Tops Markets. It’s important to note that our armed services are not appropriate for all customers nor situations. We always work with our customers to develop the security program best tailored to their need.

With mass shooting incidents on the rise, I have assembled a working group that includes the best minds from across our global business to focus on bringing our security solutions to clients to prevent mass shooters, because it is such a threat to our teammates, as well as the people we love in the communities we serve.

We have developed comprehensive security solutions intended to mitigate active shooter incidents and save lives. The solutions involve us bringing together many of the services we offered individually -- like risk intelligence, smart cameras, and canines -- focusing them on preventing gun violence.

We have already began piloting and optimizing these solutions with clients across the country. We are also enhancing and scaling these capabilities to be able to provide these life-saving services in as many communities as possible.