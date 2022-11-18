2 Erie County men die of cardiac events while shoveling snow during lake effect storm

They died "as a result of exertion, having cardiac events associated with snow shoveling and snow blowing," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men have died of cardiac events while shoveling during the lake effect snow storm.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made that announcement during his 3 p.m. Friday news conference.

I do want to offer my deepest condolences to their families at this very sad time," Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz said the wet, heavy snow was making it difficult for people to remove snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

Erie County health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein shared her concerns about people having cardiac events and other health issues while clearing out snow. She also advised people to stay safe when using generators and other equipment.

"It can be very, very dangerous for some individuals — people who have high blood pressure, people who have any type of cardiac history — to go out and shovel the snow," Dr. Burstein said.