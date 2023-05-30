Missing elderly man in Salamanca

Police are asking residents in the area to check any home security cameras they might have from 9:30 a.m. until now.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Salamanca Police need your help in locating a missing senior citizen.

Monte T. Vanburen, 85, was last seen leaving a home on Washington Street around 9:30 a.m. He was wearing jeans, a dark gray or green t-shirt, gray sneakers, and a dark-colored Field and Stream hat.

They're asking residents in the area to check any home security cameras they might have from 9:30 a.m. until now.