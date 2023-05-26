Police search for missing West Seneca teens

Adrian Roberts and Quinlen Therrien were last seen leaving a facility on Harlem Road shortly after midnight Friday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Police say they are searching for a missing 17-year-old teenager.

Adrian Roberts was last seen leaving a facility on Harlem Road shortly after midnight Friday.

Roberts is approximately 6' 1" tall and weighs about 180 lbs. They are not sure what he was wearing at that time.

Police Roberts family is concerned for his well-being. Police believe he might be in the company of another missing person, Quinlen Therrien. Therrien is also believed to have left the same facility as Roberts.

Therrien is approximately 5’6" tall and weighs about 150 lbs. They were last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, PJ pants, and carrying a blanket. She has a large surgical scar on her left knee.