Mercy Hospital unveils major renovations to Labor & Delivery unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Moms, dads and their new babies will be more comfortable during their stay thanks to a major renovation to the Labor & Delivery department at Mercy Hospital.
A blessing and dedication ceremony was held Thursday for the $2.86 million project.
The spruce ups include nine new modernized birthing rooms and the construction of two new state-of-the-art delivery rooms. Five of the birthing rooms have Jacuzzi tubs and all rooms are equipped with specialized showers for hydrotherapy.
Also featured in the new rooms: adjustable soothing lighting, flat-screen TVS, birthing and peanut balls, and recliners for birthing partners.
As always, the birthing experience includes a 24/7 in-house OB/GYN physician, neonatal coverage, 24/7 anesthesia coverage for epidurals and C-section deliveries and around-the-clock midwifery services.