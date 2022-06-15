Mercy Hospital holds an "on the spot" hiring event

Hiring event at RiverWorks held by Mercy Hospital for those looking to grow their healthcare career.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are looking for a new job or to make a career change to healthcare, Mercy Hospital is holding a job fair.

"On the Spot" interviews are being held for nurses, nurse assistants (NA), and immediate treatment assistants (ITA). People interested in apply can go to the event at RiverWorks on Wednesday, June 29 from 4 - 7 p.m.

Recruiter and managers will be at the event to conduct private interviews and make job offers to expedite the hiring process. Offers given at the event will include bonuses up to $25,000 for high-demand nursing positions.

There are many opportunities on all shifts for nurses, NAs, and ITAs at Mercy Hospital.

The first 15 nurses hired for Med/Surg, ICU, CVICU, or ED night shift positions will receive an additional $5,000 bonus.

Employees who recommend a candidate who is harried can receive up to $5,000 for bonus-eligible positions throughout Catholic Health.

All applicants must complete a pre-employment physical as well as prerequisites as as a final condition of employment. Physicals can be scheduled at a later date.