commUNITY spotlight: Celebrity stylist Tim B. from Buffalo

Tim B. is from Buffalo, and many call him the celebrity fashion stylist to the stars.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is the home of so many people doing big things across the country.

Tim B. is from Buffalo and many call him the celebrity fashion stylist to the stars.

He told Channel 2's Claudine Ewing for commUNITY about his job that has taken him from the 716 to New York City.

"I wardrobe celebrities, models, advertising campaigns, music videos, commercials anything you need an outfit for, I'm the person that you call," he said.

He styles woman and will tell you, "I always had a thing for fashion. It was like always my thing, but it was geared towards men's fashion. I knew nothing about women's fashion."

Growing up he said he always wanted to be an entrepreneur like his father, a Buffalo barber.

In 2009, while attending Buffalo State College, he said a friend suggested he consider fashion as a major.

He eventually made big decisions, and his first break was Angelea Preston of Buffalo who was on "America's Next Top Model."

He has appeared on style segments on 106 & Park on BET and other shows.

Some of his clients include Lil' Kim, Ashanti, LaLa Anthony, and City Girls to name a few.

Tim B. will tell you the process is long to get the ideal look for a client.

"I try to get into their mind," he said. "I observe them with everything they do, because you have to become the person to know what's going to work, fit, even to try new things. We do a fitting and we see what works, and what doesn't work. We take it to get tailored to the body, and then the actual event."

Can a dress make a difference? It sure does, he said. "I feel like you exude a certain confidence when you're dressed well," he said.

He hopes to style Bruno Mars in the future.

Some of his work has received rave reviews. He was named Stylist of the year in 2021 by Sheen Magazine.

Many likely saw his outfits on Ashanti when she appeared on Verzuz and on the Soul Train Awards.

He outfitted her in an Alexander McQueen blazer and shoes by Jennifer Lee.

Tim B. is now 32 and living the life he enjoys. He admits, "I had to struggle there was times I was homeless, I slept in my car for like two weeks. I moved to New York with $78."

He is proud to call Buffalo his hometown.