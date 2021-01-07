Poloncarz delivers 2021 State of Erie County address

He highlighted the county's response to the COVID pandemic and plans for the future. Poloncarz also addressed racial injustice and a police reinventive task force.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday gave the 2021 State of Erie County address, and he talked about a lot of things, including investments in the county.

His address looked a lot different than years past.

It was pre-recorded video that was streamed instead of it being live in front of a large audience, and it highlighted the county's response to the COVID pandemic and plans for the future.

Poloncarz also addressed racial injustice and highlighted the creation of the police reinventive task force, saying the work isn't done.

"But it is just the start of work needed by our community to truly address the inequities, or for that matter, racism that exists in our society today," Poloncarz said. "We all must play a role in that effort, and soon I will be making a major announcement about how we will address a key issue affected by racism county-wide."

You can watch the entire state of the county address below.