BUFFALO, N.Y. — The search is on for the person responsible for the shooting of a man on Buffalo's east side Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the area of East Delavan and Florida Street around 11 A.M.The victim was rushed to ECMC with serious injuries.

This latest violence follows three shootings, all of them fatal, over the past three days. Early Monday morning, a man is his 20s suffered a gunshot wound on Hoyt St. on the city's west side. In that case, police say the incident was either accidental or self-inflicted.

A 31-year-old woman died of her injuries after being shot on Eller Ave around 11 P.M. Saturday. Early Sunday morning, a 38-year-old man became Buffalo's latest homicide victim after being shot in the 1200 block of Broadway.

If you have any information about any of these crimes, you're urged to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tip CALL line at 847-2255.