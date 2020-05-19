BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police announced the arrest of three men, including one 19-year-old, who are charged with attempted murder in connection to Monday's incident when a SWAT team was fired at.

On Monday, when acting on a search warrant, a Police Department SWAT team was fired at. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Officers arrested Pablo Alicea, 19, Alicea Pablo, 39 and Cesarae Thomas, 40, in connection to the incident.

Pablo Alicea, the alleged shooter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the first degree of a police officer, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a narcotic with intention to sell, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Pablo has been charged with criminal possession of narcotics with the intention to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession on marijuana.

Thomas has been charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

