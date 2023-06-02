Man indicted for North Buffalo homicide

A judge arraigned Jamin Haygood on several charges Friday, including Murder in the Second Degree and Intimidating a Witness.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting in Buffalo last Saturday, May 27.

The Erie County DA's office says Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell arraigned 21-year-old Jamin Haygood Friday on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree., and one count of Intimidating a Victim or a Witness in the Third Degree.

According to investigators, on May 27th, Haygood shot 51-year-old Jacquette Holley in the head with an illegal handgun near Delaware and Hertel. Holley died at the scene.

Adding to the charges, the DA's office also alleges that Haywood tried intimidating a witness to try to stop that person from giving information to investigators.