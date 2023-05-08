Maid of the Mist nominated for USA Today's '10Best' list

The attraction has been nominated for the best boat tour category.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A WNY tourism staple is up for national recognition.

The Maid of the Mist has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice 2023 in the best boat tour category.

The iconic boat tour takes passengers for a close-up look at Niagara Falls from the water.

Readers can vote for their favorite attraction until the end of the month on USA Today's website.

The leader at the time of this story being written was Chicago's First Lady Cruises. The Maid of the Mist was fifth.

Glimmerglass Queen Tour Boat Company in Cooperstown has also been nominated.

There are 20 total boat tours that have been nominated.

The 10Best editors select the nominees for the Readers' Choice Awards. Readers can vote in one category, per day.

The Maid of the Mist returned for this year last month for what will be the tour's 138th consecutive season.

“Our cutting-edge e-boats are ready to provide our guests with a unique view of Niagara Falls, one of the world’s most famous and impressive natural wonders,” said Maid of the Mist President Christopher Glynn said in a release at the start of the season.