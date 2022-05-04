Made in America Store holds grand reopening of renovated Niagara Falls location

The new expanded location in downtown Niagara Falls opened on Wednesday, May 4.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Made in America Store celebrated the reopening of the renovated Niagara Falls location.

“We’ve been happy to add our 100% American Made Products retail brand to the wonderful array of attractions on the American side of Niagara Falls,” founder Mark Andol said.

“Since first opening in 2013 at 360 Rainbow Boulevard, next to the Rainbow Bridge to Canada, we’ve welcomed thousands of guests from around the world. What could be better than this prime location — across from spectacular Niagara Falls State Park, designed by America’s preeminent landscape designer, Frederick Law Olmsted of NYC’s Central Park fame?”

A ribbon cutting ceremony is being held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The enlarged store is in a great location for tourists.

“Working with Paul Grenga and his team at this prime location, we have offered tourists products made in the USA, and only 100% American Made Products — a respected brand that resonates with domestic and international tourists and residents alike,” Andol said.

The store is also next to The Links Golf & Tap on the second floor of 360 Rainbow Boulevard.