New Niagara University exhibit opening at Castellani Art Museum

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the Niagara University campus, you will find the Castellani Art Museum. This free art gallery is a treasure trove of contemporary art, folk art, and works relating to Western New York history.

Opening this weekend is Niagara in Summer and Winter, based on a souvenir book series from over a century ago. Sketches, paintings, and photographs of Niagara Falls are on display.

Make sure to check out works from Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and more modern artists in their contemporary collection. The gallery is open on the weekends.

The website for the Castellani Art Museum can be found at this link.