NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A new man in charge of the 107th Operations Group of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

Lockport native Todd Guay was promoted to colonel and officially took command of the 107th Operations Group on Saturday. With the new position, Guay is now responsible for the organization, training and equipping of more than 370 New York Air National Guardsmen. He will also provide counsel and guidance to leaders of the New York National Guard.

During the ceremony, Guay was asked about the future of the base, which has been targeted for closure on more than one occasion in the past.

"I believe the best thing the 107th can do moving forward is to expand our space mission. That is definitely the wave of the future, space warfare. So as long as we stay on the front lines of cutting edge and try and expand our space message, the 107th should be fine," Guay said.

The Operations Group Guay now leads is a unit of the 107th Attack Wing, which is also based in Niagara Falls

RELATED: Local WWI vet receives purple heart

RELATED: Portion of Chautauqua County highway named for fallen soldier

RELATED: After enlisting, future soldier donates hair he grew for 15 years