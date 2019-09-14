We are celebrating Western New York with some overdue honors for a Western New York veteran.

Army veteran John C. Murray was posthumously awarded the purple heart on Friday. This is thanks to a push by his grandson and great-grandson.

Murray grew up on Norwood Avenue in Buffalo and was drafted to serve in World War One when he was 27.

He was actually eligible to receive the honor way back in 1932, but he didn't believe he deserved it.

RELATED: Latino veterans honored at run, walk on Buffalo's west side

RELATED: Tunnel to Towers 5K helps raise money for wounded veterans

RELATED: Lackawanna honors hometown heroes

RELATED: Longtime New York lawmaker, World War II veteran dies at 91