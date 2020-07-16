Local law enforcement officials propose tougher laws to protect police

Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced a package of laws that would increase the penalties for assaulting, harassing or disobeying officers.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Local police officers are calling for tougher laws to protect them at work.

There are almost a dozen proposals, some of which include making actions such as resisting arrest, hitting officers with objects and stalking an officer into felony offenses. It would also make any crime against a police officer because of his or her police status a hate crime. It would also provide additional disability or death benefits for officers and their families.

"There's a time and a place to question an officer's actions, but not at the scene when an officer is attempting to gain control of the situation," Filicetti said.

He added, "Some individuals believe they have been given a license to harass and assault police officers... we call on the legislature and the governor to enact these proposals for the protection of police officers so they're kept safe so we can keep our citizens safe."