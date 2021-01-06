Pride Month kicks off in Western New York

On Tuesday, five flag raising ceremonies were held throughout Niagara County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's officially LGBTQ Pride Month.

Over the past month, 2 On Your Side has been previewing several pride events happening in the Western New York area and now those events are finally underway.

On Tuesday five flag raising ceremonies were held throughout Niagara County. Ronald Piaseczny, president of Niagara Pride, says this gesture is a great sign of progress in our area.

"City Hall and Niagara Falls has been very welcoming to Niagara Pride and our organization, it just speaks volumes being able to hold a flag raising ceremony every year on June 1st, it really celebrates the diversity and inclusivity that's part of Niagara Falls and Niagara County," Piaseczny said.

Buffalo Pride Week also kicked off on Tuesday, and runs through June 6. Pride flags were put up in Allentown to celebrate.