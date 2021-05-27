Pride Center of WNY prepares for Buffalo Pride Week

The Buffalo parade down Elmwood Avenue is canceled again, but there are still plenty of ways you can celebrate the Western New York LGBTQ community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — June 1 kicks off Buffalo Pride Week, as well as the start of pride month across the country.

For a second year now, the Pride Center of Western New York has had to cancel most in person pride events. This includes the parade down Elmwood Avenue.

Like last year, organizers of this year's Pride Week say they've had to get creative in finding ways for the LGBTQ community to celebrate safely. This year, there are two main options. The first is called "Home Sweet Pride."

"It's an opportunity for folks to decorate their homes, their offices, their businesses with colorful pride decorations. And then folks from the community can walk or drive around those neighborhoods and see those decorations. It is basically like a reverse Pride Parade," said Rob Baird, the Pride Center of WNY's director of advancement.

"The second option is called speaking with pride. It's an opportunity for folks to upload songs or quotes or photos that they find uplifting as members of the LGBTQ community or allies. They can tag buffalo Pride Week in those and we'll be sharing those all next week," Baird added.

Buffalo Pride Week and the Pride Center of WNY have a community calendar on their website, where smaller pride events around the region are listed.

Buffalo Pride Week 2021 runs June 1-6.