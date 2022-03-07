WNY LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair to be held during LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week

Niagara Pride is bringing back the event on March 26 after it was delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SANBORN, N.Y. — After the event was delayed last year, Niagara Pride announced the WNY LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair will be back on March 26.

The wellness fair will be held in the Main Gym at Niagara County Community College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during national LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to speak to their healthcare providers about the medical, mental health, and addiction services available in the community and examine those programs to make sure they are LGBTQ+ affirming.

Vendors at this year’s WNY LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair include: Alzheimer’s Association of WNY, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Cancer Services Program, Child Advocacy Center of Niagara (Safe Harbour), Eastern Niagara Hospital System, Elderwood Health Plan, Evergreen Health Services, Fidelis Care, GLYS, Horizon Health Services, Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Mental Health Association of Niagara County, MOCHA Buffalo, Niagara County Department of Health, Pinnacle Youth Services, Planned Parenthood of Central and WNY, Red Cross, Save the Michaels, Tobacco Free Roswell Park, WNY Transformation Counseling & Consulting, and many more.

Niagara Pride's goal for the fair and its Diversity and Inclusion Training for businesses and agencies, is to raise awareness of the health needs and disparities of the LGBTQ+ community and end stigma by having providers offer accessible, affirming and inclusive healthcare services.

Niagara Pride offers the following services through community partners:

Monthly LGBTQ+ Veterans Support Group and a Trans Veteran Support group in partnership with SAGEVets

Addictions recovery support for LGBTQ+ individuals in partnership with Save the Michaels

Support and educational resources for parents, families, and friends of LGBTQ+ individuals in partnership with PFLAG Buffalo/Niagara

Addressing the spiritual needs of the LGBTQ+ community through the collaboration of participating affirming churches and faith-based organizations in the WNY Pride Interfaith Committee

Cancer screenings and education in partnership with both the Breast and Prostrate Peer Education Program at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the NYS Department of Health’s Cancer Services Program