VIDEO: Lewiston Police officer rescues woman from burning home

Officer Jon Smith ran towards the fully engulfed home after the woman's husband told him his wife was still inside.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Lewiston Police officer is being lauded for his heroic efforts in pulling a woman to safety from her burning home.

Chief Frank Previte says the fire broke out around 11:20 Tuesday night in the attached garage of a home on Swann Rd. in the Town of Lewiston.

Officer Jon Smith arrived on the scene and video from his body camera captures the moments where the woman's husband tells Officer Smith his wife is still inside. The video clip ends shortly after the Officer Smith pulls the woman from the fully engulfed house.

Smith has been with the department for about three years and is also a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause of the blaze is not known at this time.