Chautauqua County caps gas tax at $3 per gallon, approves resolution

Like other counties in New York, the change will go into effect on June 1 and will remain in place in Chautauqua County through December 1.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A third Western New York county is looking to ease some of the pain at the pump.

Chautauqua County legislators have passed a resolution to cap the gas tax at $3 per gallon. Leaders met Wednesday evening, when they voted to approve the measure.

It sets a fixed rate of 12 cents per gallon, compared to the current 4 percent. Some people who attended the meeting raised concerns about how this would impact small towns, but overall, the majority agreed it is the best thing to do.

"I do feel as a whole we are overtaxed as New Yorkers," Chautauqua County Legislature chairperson Pierre Chagnon said. "Any sort of a tax cut would be helpful as long as the end user can see it, and through some math and through questions, I believe that the county and municipalities will be able to fare OK."

