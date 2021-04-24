Filling a need: Farmers market in Lackawanna will run until November

The community garden and farmers market is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 142 Wilson Street. It will run through through November.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — It's neighbors helping neighbors.

"We got to get back to that," according to Pamela James, with the Community Action Organization (CAO) of Western New York's Business Development Center.

However, it's all because someone finally paid attention.

"We noticed a need here in the community," Michael Barnes said.

Barnes, along with the CAO, just opened a Yard Sale Produce farmers market in Lackawanna because the area is considered a food desert. It means neighbors here don't have a grocery store nearby that gives them access to fresh, nutritious foods.

The market is meant to fill the gap with foods below the market price.

"There's probably one car for every five residents who live here. With that being said, a lot of the residents do not have transportation, adequate transportation, to go back and forth to the nearest grocery store, which is five to 10 miles away," Barnes said.

Neighbors can also choose to grow their own food in the community garden.

James says providing the garden and market will hopefully help fix a bigger issue in the community.

"They can receive the proper nutrition, and then they can pass that down habit down to their children and destroy, hopefully, destroy the onset of illnesses in low-income neighborhoods," she said.

The community garden and farmers market is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 142 Wilson Street. It will only last through November, which is why Barnes hopes to have a long-term solution soon.

"I'm trying to work on establishing a year-round farmers market we can have indoors so residents can have access to it year-round," Barnes said.